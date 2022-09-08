Bug Fixes of Soft Locking & more!

New Bug Fixes for Slime Girl Smoothies, We had a few interesting new bugs but we think all the fruit flies are squashed!

-If resetting the games save file it will refresh the ticks on the completion screen

-Plum Cherry CG Unlock Soft Lock (Couldnt get past Plums Shift)

-Nodes in game now have very distinct colors. (We took some advice from fans who said the plus and minus nodes needed more distinct colors. So we have made those to be blue and RED now :)

As always traineeds dont be late for your shift! Enjoy tonights work with the girls!

-Shades