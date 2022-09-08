 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 8 September 2022

Next Release Candidate for the 1.8 Update is on "testing"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
If you are on the "testing" branch, you now get the next build that might become the 1.8 release. Please test it and report any bugs you find.

  • Balance: Reduced the strength of the first kobold attack in "Children's Tales"
  • All levels are now updated to new procedural houses
  • The remaining buildings also have improved construction visuals now
  • Villagers now have tools on some jobs
  • New procedural buildings have received a small performance increase (mesh combining, for the nerds) and should now be more performant than the old-style houses were. More performance improvements are planned but I need to solve an issue with the generator first.

