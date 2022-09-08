Early Access Episode 1 version 1.4 + Realms Deep 2022!

We said we were going to be on break. However, we are going to be at Realms Deep 2022 - the boomer shooter online event. So we decided another patch to polish it all neat for people was necessary.

You can find out more about it here.

Realms Deep is from Friday September the 16th to Sunday September the 18th. We hope to see you there!

With that said, we have released a patch for Project Absentia Episode 1

WIGZDoom updated. This release of the engine gets rid of the software renderer as well as the Softpoly and OpenGL ES renderers - so people cannot activate them by mistake (None of these were ever supported).

Revamped weapon system. Weapons now respect priority when depleting and swapping out, as well as have a heirarchy of sorts. No longer will you default to the tommy gun after exhausting your missile weapons if you have a shotgun or a an elemental weapon. Also you have to manually select the BFG weapons.

Orange Soda Cap messages are now logged to the console as well as displayed on the screen. If you need to reread it, open the console.

Refactor Stonebaked Pizza to no longer use CustomInventory. It functions the same.

Make mini-sentries more robust. In a rare occasion, they could become invulnerable to player damage and never explode.

Fix some map issues in E1M6 where some objects were tagged as secret that weren't supposed to be.

Remove vestigial code in ZScript.

Fix some text strings.

Dropped support for the Action Max home video console.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will possibly break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.3 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on. Check out more information here.