Version 1.0.11 is live!

Personal Notes

Hey, folks! In today's patch you'll find the heavily request feature on the community forums: Personal Notes. The Notes were also a section from the original Adventure Sheets in the paper gamebooks, so that were plenty of reasons to finally put them in the game. I decided to start simple and give you something like a Notepad within the game. Over the course of the following weeks, I'll collect feedback and make adjustments.

The Isle of Druids

Something that I consider major is the early experience of the game. The starting area, the Isle of Druids, is just not the best starting experience for many and this has shown in several feedback sessions I've conducted with different players. The reason the Isle of Druids is so off that it lacked any content in the books and I have taken the Ghoul, the Wereboar and the Brigands from other books/locations and transferred them there to have more stuff on the isle to do. They served the purpose to have more content and possibly provide some early boost for characters but in reality, they were not meant nor designed to be starting quests/encounters. I had to address that, and I've been going back and forth about it since the Early access days.

After I kept hitting a wall about deciding where to place what, I stepped back a little bit and decided on a more subtle, incremental approach. If it yields the desired results, great! if not, then I'll add more changes.

At the end of the day, I want the Isle to still feel interesting and to provide a challenge but not strait out kill the player, take their money and equipment and spit them out in the harsh world at a worse stance than they actually were.

Here's the full changelog for today's patch:

Incremented version to 1.0.11

Brigands

Nerfed arrow shot from the hiding accomplice, from 1d6 - 2 damage (less than or equal to 0 is a miss) to 1 damage on a roll of 5 or 6 from 1d6.

Nerfed crossbow brigand in combat from 1-2 damage to 1-1 damage.

Rephrased the choices pre-combat to make them sound equally appealing, i.e. Instead of Make a Run for It - Escape, instead of Beg for Mercy - Surrender, etc.

Added Thievery roll to Escape option (aside from Scouting roll)

Wereboar

Nerfed from 2-3 damage to 2-2 damage.

This change essentially means that the Wereboar would need 5 hits to kill a full Stamina fresh Character instead of potentially 3

Militia patrol

Reworked Militia patrol encounter, now gives a weapon, armour and heals 1d6 stamina over rest and meal if player is completely broke (no weapon, no armour, 0 money, including stash).

Militia patrol now interferes and chases the Wereboar if the player rolls the Wereboar completely broke (no weapon, no armour, 0 money, including stash).

Militia patrol text is updated so that the player understands they can seek help here if completely broke.

Ghoul Quest

Updated quest fail conditions: Instead of failing the quest if you can't find the ghoul, you skip the little girl and get Ghoul Bite directly pre-combat.

Ability roll difficulties are slightly nerfed.

Coastline

The healing potion from the very beginning of the game can now be found on the coastline if the player hasn't picked it up.

Warriors

Warriors now start with an axe and a ring mail.

Warriors have the most difficult early game and needed some boost that won't break their mid and late game great Defence scaling as well as great damage output. Due to the synergy with their Tactical Assessment skill and weapons that allow multiple attacks per turn, Axes felt a lot better than swords in early combat. Ring Mail will make sure the Warrior feels tankier and can melee a fight in the starting area.

I hope you'll enjoy the changes, especially if starting a fresh character! As always, wishlist the game to stay notified of all the news and updates for Fabled Lands.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299620/Fabled_Lands/#app_reviews_hash