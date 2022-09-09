 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 9 September 2022

Patch v0.19.61

Patch v0.19.61 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This small update is a collection of patches for issues reported over the past few days. These fixes include:

  • Worked around an odd crash when loading certain older saved games into the new game architecture.
  • Fixed a crash-during-save bug which could rarely occur if you moved the camera around to look at characters who hadn't been in view when the save began.
  • Fixed movement prediction code for players around vehicles and vehicle depots.
  • Miscellaneous minor UI widget fixes and improvements, especially in text edit boxes.

Big thanks to everyone who reported issues, it made finding and fixing these a whole lot easier!

-T

