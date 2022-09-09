Patch v0.19.61

Hi folks! This small update is a collection of patches for issues reported over the past few days. These fixes include:
- Worked around an odd crash when loading certain older saved games into the new game architecture.
- Fixed a crash-during-save bug which could rarely occur if you moved the camera around to look at characters who hadn't been in view when the save began.
- Fixed movement prediction code for players around vehicles and vehicle depots.
- Miscellaneous minor UI widget fixes and improvements, especially in text edit boxes.
Big thanks to everyone who reported issues, it made finding and fixing these a whole lot easier!
-T
Changed files in this update