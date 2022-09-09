Patch v0.19.61

Share · View all patches · Build 9474472 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks! This small update is a collection of patches for issues reported over the past few days. These fixes include:

Worked around an odd crash when loading certain older saved games into the new game architecture.

Fixed a crash-during-save bug which could rarely occur if you moved the camera around to look at characters who hadn't been in view when the save began.

Fixed movement prediction code for players around vehicles and vehicle depots.

Miscellaneous minor UI widget fixes and improvements, especially in text edit boxes.

Big thanks to everyone who reported issues, it made finding and fixing these a whole lot easier!

