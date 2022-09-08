[Update] Small update, 08.09.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9474432 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Balance changes

M-37 Piercer

Time to overheating reduced by 15% (now the machine gun overheats faster).

Durability reduced from 133 pts. to 125 pts.

Comment: for a weapon of “special” rarity, this machine gun is too effective for the 5000 - 7000 PS levels.

Summator and Argument

The scatter mechanic of these weapons has been reworked:

Significantly reduced the spread when firing single shots.

Removed the spread caused by the weapon rotation.

Comment: the changes should increase the versatility of both nailguns at medium range.

Prosecutor 76mm

Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 10%.

Blast damage increased by 15%.

Executioner 88 mm

Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 25%.

Cricket 1M

Explosion radius increased by 15%.

Comment: changes to the cannons and “Cricket” were implemented due to their low effectiveness in battles and should increase their popularity.

Miller

Explosive projectile impulse reduced by 20%.

Comment: “Miller” is extremely popular in battles on medium PS levels, where the mass of an armoured car is relatively low, and the explosive projectile’s impulse affects the balance too much.

Miscellaneous

Improved the matchmaking system. Fixed the situations where players with few rating points could be connected in the same match with players from the higher leagues.

Fixed a bug when the ball could fly out of the field on the left side of the blue gates.

Improved the description of the “Legend” league in the “All rewards” window.

Improved the model of the Steel championship cup.

Fixed a bug when the “Damage counter” decor didn’t count the damage dealt by wheeled drones.

Removed display of the blueprint validation from the event window.

