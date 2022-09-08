[Update] Small update, 08.09.2022

Balance changes
M-37 Piercer
- Time to overheating reduced by 15% (now the machine gun overheats faster).
- Durability reduced from 133 pts. to 125 pts.
Comment: for a weapon of “special” rarity, this machine gun is too effective for the 5000 - 7000 PS levels.
Summator and Argument
The scatter mechanic of these weapons has been reworked:
- Significantly reduced the spread when firing single shots.
- Removed the spread caused by the weapon rotation.
Comment: the changes should increase the versatility of both nailguns at medium range.
Prosecutor 76mm
- Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 10%.
- Blast damage increased by 15%.
Executioner 88 mm
- Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 25%.
Cricket 1M
- Explosion radius increased by 15%.
Comment: changes to the cannons and “Cricket” were implemented due to their low effectiveness in battles and should increase their popularity.
Miller
- Explosive projectile impulse reduced by 20%.
Comment: “Miller” is extremely popular in battles on medium PS levels, where the mass of an armoured car is relatively low, and the explosive projectile’s impulse affects the balance too much.
Miscellaneous
- Improved the matchmaking system. Fixed the situations where players with few rating points could be connected in the same match with players from the higher leagues.
- Fixed a bug when the ball could fly out of the field on the left side of the blue gates.
- Improved the description of the “Legend” league in the “All rewards” window.
- Improved the model of the Steel championship cup.
- Fixed a bug when the “Damage counter” decor didn’t count the damage dealt by wheeled drones.
- Removed display of the blueprint validation from the event window.
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: