 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 8 September 2022

[Update] Small update, 08.09.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9474432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

M-37 Piercer
  • Time to overheating reduced by 15% (now the machine gun overheats faster).
  • Durability reduced from 133 pts. to 125 pts.

Comment: for a weapon of “special” rarity, this machine gun is too effective for the 5000 - 7000 PS levels.

Summator and Argument

The scatter mechanic of these weapons has been reworked:

  • Significantly reduced the spread when firing single shots.
  • Removed the spread caused by the weapon rotation.

Comment: the changes should increase the versatility of both nailguns at medium range.

Prosecutor 76mm
  • Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 10%.
  • Blast damage increased by 15%.
Executioner 88 mm
  • Firearms damage (damage from a projectile hitting the part) increased by 25%.
Cricket 1M
  • Explosion radius increased by 15%.

Comment: changes to the cannons and “Cricket” were implemented due to their low effectiveness in battles and should increase their popularity.

Miller
  • Explosive projectile impulse reduced by 20%.

Comment: “Miller” is extremely popular in battles on medium PS levels, where the mass of an armoured car is relatively low, and the explosive projectile’s impulse affects the balance too much.

Miscellaneous

  • Improved the matchmaking system. Fixed the situations where players with few rating points could be connected in the same match with players from the higher leagues.
  • Fixed a bug when the ball could fly out of the field on the left side of the blue gates.
  • Improved the description of the “Legend” league in the “All rewards” window.
  • Improved the model of the Steel championship cup.
  • Fixed a bug when the “Damage counter” decor didn’t count the damage dealt by wheeled drones.
  • Removed display of the blueprint validation from the event window.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link