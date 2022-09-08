 Skip to content

Blink God update for 8 September 2022

Blink God Update 1.16

Updates

Add localization function

A localization feature has been added, allowing you to change the UI and dialogue to the language of your choice.
Currently Korean and Japanese have been added, and you can change the language at any time in Settings.
Text out of bounds or wrapping has been observed in some UIs depending on the language.
We will change this issue together in the next update.

Difficulty adjustment

We lowered the difficulty of the World 1 dungeon area to make it easier to reach the first bonfire.

