KoboldKare update for 8 September 2022

Patch 346_5349D7F

Build 9474229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two new penetrator types have been added.
  • Fixed issue where the 3rd person visuals of a kobold would fail to imitate the first-person model.
  • Adjusted decal graphics.
  • Fixed a jiggle physics bug that triggers when running at low framerates.
  • Fixed a minor save bug.
  • Pineapple popsicles make you instantly release.
  • Yogurt now has a maximum of 20 units per generation.

