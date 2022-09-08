- Two new penetrator types have been added.
- Fixed issue where the 3rd person visuals of a kobold would fail to imitate the first-person model.
- Adjusted decal graphics.
- Fixed a jiggle physics bug that triggers when running at low framerates.
- Fixed a minor save bug.
- Pineapple popsicles make you instantly release.
- Yogurt now has a maximum of 20 units per generation.
KoboldKare update for 8 September 2022
Patch 346_5349D7F
Patchnotes via Steam Community
