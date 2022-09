Share · View all patches · Build 9474196 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 07:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello ! We're delighted to launch the first closed beta of Danghost !

It'll be available from 9/09 to 11/09 2022 and you can either provide us feedback on :

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSduj7THWy7AQGUVg02DQo9wZxGHsDQE7iiC0G62-4dgNQlo5w/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

or on our discord - https://discord.com/invite/w9gBAwkCUb