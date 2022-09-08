 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 8 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.08 Update Notes

Build 9474148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Convenience

  • After completing '[Main] Help the Eastern Valley' quest, Johnsonville does not advise.
  • The timing of success of fishing is extended and catching opportunities are provided constantly.
  • When calculating the range of the Revival skill, the height difference is not be reflected.

# Fixed bugs

  • When the game moves to the background, the bug that kept the keystroke is fixed.
  • The problem of increasing the range of attack in certain situations is fixed.
  • Fixed an issue that Absolute Evasion was not invoked in certain situations.
  • The problem that the text of Elves' Secret Tunnel did not come out is fixed.

+) Starting tomorrow, it's Chuseok( = Korean Thanksgiving Day), the biggest holiday in Korea.
+) In order to recover from fatigue from the updates so far and visit our hometown, the updates during Chuseok are off. XD (about 4 days)

