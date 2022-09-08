[UPDATE] 2022.09.08 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Convenience
- After completing '[Main] Help the Eastern Valley' quest, Johnsonville does not advise.
- The timing of success of fishing is extended and catching opportunities are provided constantly.
- When calculating the range of the Revival skill, the height difference is not be reflected.
# Fixed bugs
- When the game moves to the background, the bug that kept the keystroke is fixed.
- The problem of increasing the range of attack in certain situations is fixed.
- Fixed an issue that Absolute Evasion was not invoked in certain situations.
- The problem that the text of Elves' Secret Tunnel did not come out is fixed.
+) Starting tomorrow, it's Chuseok( = Korean Thanksgiving Day), the biggest holiday in Korea.
+) In order to recover from fatigue from the updates so far and visit our hometown, the updates during Chuseok are off. XD (about 4 days)
