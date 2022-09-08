[UPDATE] 2022.09.08 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Convenience

After completing '[Main] Help the Eastern Valley' quest, Johnsonville does not advise.

The timing of success of fishing is extended and catching opportunities are provided constantly.

When calculating the range of the Revival skill, the height difference is not be reflected.

# Fixed bugs

When the game moves to the background, the bug that kept the keystroke is fixed.

The problem of increasing the range of attack in certain situations is fixed.

Fixed an issue that Absolute Evasion was not invoked in certain situations.

The problem that the text of Elves' Secret Tunnel did not come out is fixed.

+) Starting tomorrow, it's Chuseok( = Korean Thanksgiving Day), the biggest holiday in Korea.

+) In order to recover from fatigue from the updates so far and visit our hometown, the updates during Chuseok are off. XD (about 4 days)