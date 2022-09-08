- armor miniboss in planet 2 cooldown times increased a bit
- fixed duplicated mouse cursor weirdness
- fixed Shield robot being affected by the slimed state, when they totally should have been immune to it
- fixed [redacted] sometimes appearing in the wrong location after being defeated the requisite number of times
Mechanibot update for 8 September 2022
Patch 1.015
Patchnotes via Steam Community
