Mechanibot update for 8 September 2022

Patch 1.015

Patchnotes
  • armor miniboss in planet 2 cooldown times increased a bit
  • fixed duplicated mouse cursor weirdness
  • fixed Shield robot being affected by the slimed state, when they totally should have been immune to it
  • fixed [redacted] sometimes appearing in the wrong location after being defeated the requisite number of times

