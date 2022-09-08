Update to 1.401

UI Changes:

Updated and improved graphics in some menus

Changed the Warlock spell banner to look good and less like a stretched piece of art the programmer made

Improved Shapeshifter form icons to be more distinct from each other

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the game over animation playing when in the character select screen

Fixed Contraction saying it gained form points, rather than losing them.

Fixed Serpent Coil saying it added shield equal to monster, rather then shield equal to attack

Fixed cards that depend on the last damage taken not working against bosses.

Fixed Grin and Bear It coasting 3 instead of 4

Fixed Serpent coil having misaligned icons

Fixed monsters having misaligned text in their unique resource icons

Fixed the first and third Blob-Werewolf skits not advancing to the next scene until extra clicks had been performed