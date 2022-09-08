 Skip to content

The Monster Within update for 8 September 2022

Update to 1.401

Share · View all patches · Build 9473999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Changes:
Updated and improved graphics in some menus
Changed the Warlock spell banner to look good and less like a stretched piece of art the programmer made
Improved Shapeshifter form icons to be more distinct from each other

Bug Fixes:
Fixed the game over animation playing when in the character select screen
Fixed Contraction saying it gained form points, rather than losing them.
Fixed Serpent Coil saying it added shield equal to monster, rather then shield equal to attack
Fixed cards that depend on the last damage taken not working against bosses.
Fixed Grin and Bear It coasting 3 instead of 4
Fixed Serpent coil having misaligned icons
Fixed monsters having misaligned text in their unique resource icons
Fixed the first and third Blob-Werewolf skits not advancing to the next scene until extra clicks had been performed

