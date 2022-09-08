New ! Adorable Witch 4 ：Lust is now available on steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2016370

![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42109562/7072d97f8d55e277302ca4d24fb29b66760ad013.png) Adorable Witch 4: Lust is a level solving puzzle game. Players need to control the various mechanisms in the level to help the witches and elves of the magic academy get flowers to pass the trainee witch test. Players need to guide the pure water to the seeds by destroying the slabs in the scene to ensure that the seeds grow and the witches get the flowers that grow from the seeds. At the same time, make sure the water is not contaminated by evil spirits. In the game, you will experience. * Fun and creative gameplay * Help the magical girls of the Witch Academy to pass the test * Soft and cute Q sprites and magical girls will join you to pass the test * Fresh and lovely game painting style * Beautiful CG There are also nice achievements and background display pictures waiting for you to get. The full experience of the game requires the loading of additional expansion content, the current version of steam update after some regions of the account has been unable to load additional expansion content through the code, after input will show "your region does not currently provide this item". The solution is to switch to the Hong Kong area or download the patch and unzip it in the game directory. Patch link.https://1drv.ms/u/s!Anpo3wbnKaIrmj-eBl9RB-wG6lNs?e=CZIOI5 Mainland China patch link.https://share.w这e里i自y行u删n除.com/ux7swnis