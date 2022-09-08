MerFight 0.37.0

This is a smaller build; a new one with a frame data preview tool and/or frame data display will be released later this month or early October. The following are some details about the current updates:

Version 0.37.0

General

Updated various VFX: Hitting, jumping / landing, dashing, and block VFX now has a "blue" (safe) and "red" unsafe version. NOTE these are ot 100% accurate, but should help.

All character damages adjusted. All normals and specials should do between 40 and 80 damage. Supers should do about 150 to 300 depending on various factors.

Scaling system has been adjusted slightly. On average, normals increasing scaling by about 2%; specials 5%, pop canceling by about 7.5%, and supers 10%.

All VO has been cleaned up and rebalanced.

Wipeout meter no longer increases when hit while armored.

All attacks that were previously minus are now even less on block! Happy Punishing!

Gamma

New challenge combo; more to come in the next build for all characters.

Strike

Strike's reversals are now Shark Leap and Shark Catcher, not Shark Spear and Rising Shark Spear.

Naeco

Artful Spin and Artful Dodge now have more i. frames on start-up.

Here is a quick video demoing some of this. A splashier change video will be made with the next update.