 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 8 September 2022

Patch notes for Sept 7

Share · View all patches · Build 9473628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed enemy boss (from being immune to damage) inside of the second desert dungeon
  • Fixed main menu UI overlapping with pause menu UI
  • Adjustment for main menu game title resolution

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link