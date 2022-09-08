- Fixed enemy boss (from being immune to damage) inside of the second desert dungeon
- Fixed main menu UI overlapping with pause menu UI
- Adjustment for main menu game title resolution
Cryptr update for 8 September 2022
Patch notes for Sept 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update