EA version of Soul Wargame Updated to v2.8.

There are lots of new contents in the version including data balancing, talents and equipments etc.. So the game will finish your current Battle, and you have to restart it. I am really sorry about that.
1.Unlocked New Hero [Grand Swordmaster]
2.It did not trigger [Corruptive Blood] when [Bloodkin] could not move with [Stun] or [Hypnosis]
3.New Items: [Dispel Potion] and [Purify Potion]
4.Equipments Changed
- a.[Sterling Hook]: It would not hurt yourself and the range was changed to 2 grids
- b.[Roger’s Compass]: It would convert the damage defensed to Silver Coins
- c.[Dreamweaver Robe]: Effect triggered was changed from Action Start to Action End, and HP was adjusted to 50%
- d.[Erosion Scepter]: It was changed to [Active Skill]
5.Changed the consumption of [Gold Coin] for [Enhancement]
(The following are Heroes adjustments and Just list the major contents)
6.[Death Knight]
- a.New Talent-[Spread]: [Death Entanglement] will remov a buff from a target
- b.New Talent-[Death Puppet]: The target killed by [Death Entanglement] will generate a puppet in the place
7.[Ranger]
- a.There will be extra cost when continuously using [Charge] during the action
- b.Removed Talent-[Combo]
- c.New Talent-[Dexterity]: Reduced the Extra Cost of [Charge]
8.[Faceless]
- a.[Clone] would last 3 turns
- b.Removed Talent-[2nd Drop of Blood]
- c.Removed Talent-[Soul Deprivation]
- d.Removed Talent-[Condensed Shadow]
- e.New Talent-[Unity of Avatars]: When the clone is dead, [Faceless] will advance the turn of action.
- f.New Talent-[Evil]: [Scarlet Slash] has a 25%/35% chance to dispel a buff on the target.
- g.New Talent-[Ghost Shadow]: A 20%/35% chance to dodge close-in direct DMG.
- h.New Talent-[Remodel]: Dispels 2/4 debuff(s) for self
- i.New Talent-[Phantom]: It will leave a phantom in place that will not move or attack. But it will [Taunts] units within 2 grids
9.[Priest]
- a.Changed Talent-[Senescence]: If the target was not [Mutiny], it would reduce DMG by 30%/60%
- b.Changed Talent-[Confession]: If The target of [Comfort] died before action, [Priest] would reset all skills’ CD and act immediately
- c.Removed Talent-[Athrob]
- d.Removed Talent-[Insight]
- e.New Talent-[Favor]: [Holy Blessing] will add 10/15 [Lucky]
- f.New Talent-[Trust]: Has a 30%/50% chance to be put into [Mutiny] upon taking the next action
10.[Blackplume]
- a.The effect of [Warding Wings]’s armor will be counted by turns
- b.Canceled the limited of [Crow Trick]’s most holders
- c.Removed Talent-[Silent Hymn]
- d.New Talent-[Fleeting Time]: Randomly reduces CD of the target's one skill by 1/2 round/action
11.[Assassin]
- a.The target of [Assassination] would not [Counterattack] during 1 action
- b.The effect of [Assassination] was changed to 100AP
- c.Changed Talent-[Frighten]: The target of [Assassination] would not use any skill to [Assassin] in 1 action
12.[Mystic Mage]
- a.[Chain Lightning] would prioritize attacking hostile targets
- b.New Talent-[HP Alternative]: If MP is not enough to cast spells after using [Potential Burst], HP will be used instead. It will decrease the Max HP
- c.New Talent-[Flash Purify]: Dispels 1 buff on the enemies and 1 debuff on the allies
13.[Yorick]
- a.New Talent-[Accident]: [Domination] It would dispel a target's Buff by 20%/35% chance
14.[Berserker]
- a.Changed Talent-[Fiery Wrath]: It will add PP instead of AP
