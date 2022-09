【9.8 New Update!】

1.H stage adds automatic mode!

2.The “Customize Word” can open the local folder of the Vocabulary pack directly.

3.If the “Workshop” was uploaded and failed, empty workshop items will no longer be added to the workshop.

4.Adapt the stage, down the difficulty of the Onigiri Yuki stage

Thank you for your patience and support!

Playmeow Games