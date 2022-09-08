 Skip to content

Sicko Island update for 8 September 2022

Many gameplay improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9473439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is probably the last update before the release of the new Pack.
Make sure to do your quest by petting the dog at the trader before the pack release.
This will allow you to get the dog for free.

