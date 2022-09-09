Patch Notes 1.0.15

Hello again cultists! We have another round of bug fixes!
Fixed bugs
- Fixed bug reporting button becoming stuck under some circumstances
- Fixed issue where you couldn't unlock a fleece even though you have a talisman
- Base spiders will now drop held necklaces when they despawn
- Fixed progress indicators not showing progress correctly under some circumstances
- Fixed third boss leader not dying when they should
- Fixed soft lock during final boss fight
General changes
- Minor UI adjustments
- Added an Anti-Aliasing graphics setting
- More fixes to help micro stuttering issues
- Fixed additional UI that did not adhere to text scaling accessibility setting
- More environmental effects are affected by the Shadows graphics setting
Changed files in this update