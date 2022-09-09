 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of the Lamb update for 9 September 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9473395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again cultists! We have another round of bug fixes!

Fixed bugs
  • Fixed bug reporting button becoming stuck under some circumstances
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't unlock a fleece even though you have a talisman
  • Base spiders will now drop held necklaces when they despawn
  • Fixed progress indicators not showing progress correctly under some circumstances
  • Fixed third boss leader not dying when they should
  • Fixed soft lock during final boss fight
General changes
  • Minor UI adjustments
  • Added an Anti-Aliasing graphics setting
  • More fixes to help micro stuttering issues
  • Fixed additional UI that did not adhere to text scaling accessibility setting
  • More environmental effects are affected by the Shadows graphics setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1313141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1313142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link