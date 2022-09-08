Dota 2 update for 8 September 2022
ClientVersion 5419
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
holdout
Abilities
- Static Field: Added new attribute
max levelwith value of
1
- Ghostship: Ability cooldown reduced from
20to
0(-20)
- Ghostship: AbilityValues/tooltip_delay reduced from
3.1to
2.7(-0.4)
- Ghostship: AbilityValues/ghostship_distance reduced from
2000to
1000(-1000)
- Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_width from
425/425/425to
425
- Ghostship: AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus reduced from
12to
10(-2)
- Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration from
1.4/1.4/1.4to
1.4
- Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_absorb from
40to
40/45/50
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/valuewith value of
80 70 60
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_ghostship_cooldownwith value of
-15
- Ghostship: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0with value of
20
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
tooltip delaywith value of
2.7
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship distancewith value of
1000 1000 1000
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship widthwith value of
425 425 425
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
movespeed bonuswith value of
10 10 10
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
buff durationwith value of
10
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
stun durationwith value of
1.4 1.4 1.4
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship speedwith value of
650
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship speed scepterwith value of
650
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship width scepterwith value of
200
- Ghostship: Removed attribute
ghostship absorbwith value of
40 45 50
- Shadow Word: Ability cooldown reduced from
20to
0(-20)
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
15 25 35 45
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_warlock_7with value of
+25
- Shadow Word: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
30
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/duration/valuewith value of
10.0
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_warlock_8with value of
+2
- Shadow Word: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/duration/0with value of
8.0
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/valuewith value of
14
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_warlock_3with value of
-4
- Shadow Word: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0with value of
20
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
durationwith value of
8.0
- Shadow Word: Removed attribute
tick intervalwith value of
1.0
