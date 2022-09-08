 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 8 September 2022

ClientVersion 5419

Build 9473347 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

holdout

Abilities

  • Static Field: Added new attribute max level with value of 1
  • Ghostship: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/tooltip_delay reduced from 3.1 to 2.7 (-0.4)
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/ghostship_distance reduced from 2000 to 1000 (-1000)
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_width from 425/425/425 to 425
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus reduced from 12 to 10 (-2)
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration from 1.4/1.4/1.4 to 1.4
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_absorb from 40 to 40/45/50
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 80 70 60
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_ghostship_cooldown with value of -15
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 20
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute tooltip delay with value of 2.7
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship distance with value of 1000 1000 1000
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship width with value of 425 425 425
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute movespeed bonus with value of 10 10 10
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 10
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.4 1.4 1.4
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship speed with value of 650
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship speed scepter with value of 650
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship width scepter with value of 200
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship absorb with value of 40 45 50
  • Shadow Word: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_warlock_7 with value of +25
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 30
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 10.0
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_warlock_8 with value of +2
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/0 with value of 8.0
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 14
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_warlock_3 with value of -4
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/0 with value of 20
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute duration with value of 8.0
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 1.0

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
