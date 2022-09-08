ToSGT Update v1.02a

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.02a is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Gamepad Hardware Names - Gamepad's hardware names are now shown rather than a generic name of the gamepad.
- Layout Selector - The swap layout button has been changed for the Layout Selector. This should make it easier to switch between layouts.
- General App Layout Changes - Changes to text, buttons and toggles size and placement for better readability.
- Raw Stick Values Toggle (Testing Upgrade Pack) - Raw values of both stick and triggers are now on by default, toggle has been renamed to better reflect this change.
- Rumble Cooldown (Testing Upgrade Pack) - Rumble Cooldown has been added to the rumble testing to help prevent errors.
- PS4 Battery/Light Bar Visual Updates (Testing Upgrade Pack) - Battery & Light Bar have been moved for better readibility. 'Light Bar' text added to Light Bar selector.
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
