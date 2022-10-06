 Skip to content

BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil グロテスクVer. update for 6 October 2022

Notice of Update Distribution

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following updates have been made for Resident Evil 7 biohazard.
  • Correction of typos in the porting credits.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'HBAO+' ambient occlusion graphics option was not functioning properly.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the 'Rendering Method' graphics option to not save correctly when set to 'Interlaced'.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'Motion Blur' graphics options was not functioning properly.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'Image Quality' graphics option was not functioning properly.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'TAA' anti-aliasing graphics option was not functioning properly.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'GI and Reflection' graphics option was not functioning properly.
  • Fixed a bug in which the 'Light Reflection' graphics option was not functioning properly.

Changed files in this update

Harawata-Z Content Depot 530941
