 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Avatars update for 8 September 2022

v7.72 Avatar Creation QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 9473276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added LUA > App.getAppState() to check current state of the app.  
-Added Avatar & Gear > per frame delay times (also for custom image imports)  
-Added General > Window > Background color option  
-Added you can now grab/select avatars by their nametag

-Added animation in-between frame delays  
-Added overrideAnimation-play-duration (this will make battleroyales more fair when avatars have different attack animations. now all attacks take roughly 630ms during battleroyale.)

-Added animation variations... just make custom animations and rename them to be the same name as other animations. it should randomly pick one to play.

-Fixed purchasing actions - custom animations would not show as their real name  
-Fixed cases where reloading the app with changed data would not update bot commands section  
-Fixed general > data settings > import data (usually used for support issues)  
it was having problems with selecting zip files and importing the data.

-Fixed General > Events > Subtier3 sound overwrites t1 sub sound

-Fixed parsing of floats throughout the app with localization of , instead of .  
-Fixed Lua > JSON serializing float values with decimals

Changed files in this update

Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link