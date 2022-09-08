v7.72 Avatar Creation QOL

-Added LUA > App.getAppState() to check current state of the app. -Added Avatar & Gear > per frame delay times (also for custom image imports) -Added General > Window > Background color option -Added you can now grab/select avatars by their nametag -Added animation in-between frame delays -Added overrideAnimation-play-duration (this will make battleroyales more fair when avatars have different attack animations. now all attacks take roughly 630ms during battleroyale.) -Added animation variations... just make custom animations and rename them to be the same name as other animations. it should randomly pick one to play. -Fixed purchasing actions - custom animations would not show as their real name -Fixed cases where reloading the app with changed data would not update bot commands section -Fixed general > data settings > import data (usually used for support issues) it was having problems with selecting zip files and importing the data. -Fixed General > Events > Subtier3 sound overwrites t1 sub sound -Fixed parsing of floats throughout the app with localization of , instead of . -Fixed Lua > JSON serializing float values with decimals