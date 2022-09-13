Bugfix Patch | 6.2.2

Features
Anonymous Mode Removed from multiple platforms
- Removed from PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows Store and Stadia builds
_Dev Note: The Anonymous Mode was never intended to be released on these platforms, but due to a data deployment issue on our end they slipped into the build. To ensure players are still able to use the platform-level features to block or report players we will not be able to support Anonymous Mode on these platforms for the time being. However, we have left in the other options to hide your name to help anyone who wants to stream their game from one of these platforms.
The ability to report players has not been removed, as ever an in-game report is still required, however when completing the Support Form you no longer need to put the ID/Name of the player that you are reporting, this is found from the in-game report that you submitted_
Content
Updated Wiretap Perk description for clarity
Updated Bite the Bullet Perk description for clarity
Blast Mine: Requires 50% of a generator to activate (was 66%); trap stays active for 40/45/50 seconds (was 35/40/45)
- Dev note: Blast Mine no longer returns to you if the Killer does not kick the generator. Now that this has been fixed, we've given it some small buffs to compensate
Blast Mine: Updated description to clarify deactivation conditions
Bug Fixes
- Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused levelling up in the bloodweb to fail.
- Fixed an issue that caused temporary ban pop-ups to not display the ban end date.
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when one survivor is left in a trial with The Mastermind.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player's Name tags to be partially cut in the Lobby.
- Fixed an issue that caused the tentacle SFX not to be played during the animation at the start of the trial with The Mastermind.
- Fixed an issue that caused voice lines to be played as The Mastermind when hitting a survivor who used Endurance.
- Fixed an issue that caused the The Mastermind's Uroboros Tentacle to become misaligned during the Mori of some female characters.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Anti-Haemorrhagic Syringe Add-on to not trigger the Better Than New perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused Virulent Bound to immediately let go of a Survivor caught from a behind an obstacle.
- Fixed an issue that caused exit gate entity spikes to appear incorrectly when The Mastermind slammed a survivor near to the exit gate.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Mastermind to incorrectly play a Hit animation when performing a Virulent Bound across a window or vault towards a downed survivor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Forced Penance perk to fail to activate when performing a Virulent Bound.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Renewal perk to be activated while being Broken.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Renewal perk UI not to update while healing.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Mastermind to become stuck if grabbing a survivor at the point of leaving the exit gate.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper's Power Icon to indicate the incorrect amount of Bear Traps being carried.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors to sometimes become stuck when attacked by The Mastermind's Virulent Bound.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Reassurance to be activated multiple times at once on a single survivor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Reassurance prompt to incorrectly be available on a Survivor being hooked a third time.
- Fixed an issue that caused no sounds to play when activating the Reassurance perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused the survivor's body to clip through the camera of the Mastermind when been carry.
- Fixed an issue that caused the females survivors to be improperly displayed for split frame when being hook.
- Fixed an issue that caused a hook that the killer can prevent rescue if standing in the doorway in East Wing of Racoon City Police Station map.
- Fixed an issue that caused Glyphs to spawn in unreachable location in Garden of Joy map.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Active Ability 1 & 2 buttons in the settings menu to be unlocalized. Note: The text will appear in English for all languages and will be properly translated in the next update.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect animations on a survivor, only from the survivor perspective, if The Mastermind initiates a Virulent Bound on them at a distance of 12.5m from a wall.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Mastermind's vault to become cancelled by looking away before reaching it.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Reassurance translation is be missing in Turkish and Latin American Spanish.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to sometimes crash when using the Reassurance perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused the skybox in the Lampkin Lane, Eyrie of Crows and Garden of Joy maps to become completely white after waking up from the Nightmare's Dream World.
- Fixed an issue that caused a survivor to be unable to heal for the rest of the match if they activate the Terminus perk when 99% healed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind's out of tokens vignette to take up a large portion of the screen. Note: This vignette was forgotten in the 6.2.1 patch notes. We reduced the out of tokens vignette, as well as the in between tokens vignette.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Tome 12 level 4 challenge Looking Out for Number One to be missing the perk in the description.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Reactive Healing perk to sometimes not trigger if the player was running.
