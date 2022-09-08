Tournament Patch Live 0.3.10c

This is the final patch before the tournament. There will be no further changes to gameplay balance until after this Beta.

Tournament Client Prep

The client now supports Custom Lobbies and Spectator Mode. This functionality will be toggled for testing and playing games during the Tournament. Outside of that, these will be disabled to keep everyone in the same ranked queue for finding games easier.

We will be doing some stress testing over the next few evenings, so keep an eye out in discord if you want to help us make this better (and maybe get some lobby practice in at the same time :))

Artifacts

Health Vial -> 2 Cost

Archdemons

Batibat - The first Beast you buy each round cost 1 less Mana

Lars - Bug fixed, back from the bench

Units

Knowledge Fiend -> 5 Cost -> At the start of a fight, gain half the stats of the unit in the same slot on the enemy team