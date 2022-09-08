- Doubled the number of crew that the player can hire for any specific fame level.
- It is no longer possible to salvage undefeated (non-junk) ships.
- Removed the French translation because of very poor quality.
- Fixed multiplayer desyncs when transferring crew to abandoned ships.
- Fixed multiplayer desyncs that can happen when one or more computers has a different number of CPU cores from the others. (Or when using --cores) (Previous update's fix didn't actually fix it.)
- Fixed auto-fired thrusters unintentionally exerting a leftward lateral force.
- Fixed crash when returning to a star system after a long period of time.
- Fixed crash when starting a new multiplayer game while using the Spanish translation.
- Fixed crash when playing some old saves with Mining Lasers.
- Fixed bug where in some circumstances a piece that splits off from its original ship wouldn't be properly classified as junk.
- Fixed being unable to disable ship invulnerability in developer mode.
- Freezelogs will now be appended to the end of the regular log file. If you get a freeze, please simply upload your regular log file.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 8 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
