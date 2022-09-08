Bunny Hill v1.1.3 - CHARACTER UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9473150 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 02:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello all,

Hope you are doing well!

Update 1.1.3 the Character Update finally comes to Bunny Hill. Here are the patch notes,

NEW CONTENT

4 New Characters

Helen the Silver Fox

Hubert the Frozen Penguin

Mimi the Reindeer

Ezekiel the Baboon (Ezekiel offers a new and exciting twist... by driving his Snowmobile!)

I hope you can unlock all of them!

Lo, Jim, Debbie, and Raul are all now locked behind playing a specific number of races for easier access / achievable small progression.

15 new In-Game and Steam achievements (include character unlocks) of varying difficulty, along with an achievements menu and notifications.

Race details now display at the end of the race (for the speedrunners out there!)

Thanks for playing! I hope you enjoy the new update.

If the game is broken please reach out here or at contact@dogma.quest !

Next I plan to work on Online play, and if that goes well, console ports, and potentially a special stretch goal party mode map! And then Bunny Hill 2 in 2038! maybe

Anywho, I appreciate everyone who has played my game and given me feedback! I hope it continues to be a fun experience for you all.