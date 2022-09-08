Bunny Hill v1.1.3 - CHARACTER UPDATE

Hello all,
Hope you are doing well!
Update 1.1.3 the Character Update finally comes to Bunny Hill. Here are the patch notes,
NEW CONTENT
4 New Characters
- Helen the Silver Fox
- Hubert the Frozen Penguin
- Mimi the Reindeer
- Ezekiel the Baboon (Ezekiel offers a new and exciting twist... by driving his Snowmobile!)
I hope you can unlock all of them!
- Lo, Jim, Debbie, and Raul are all now locked behind playing a specific number of races for easier access / achievable small progression.
- 15 new In-Game and Steam achievements (include character unlocks) of varying difficulty, along with an achievements menu and notifications.
- Race details now display at the end of the race (for the speedrunners out there!)
Thanks for playing! I hope you enjoy the new update.
If the game is broken please reach out here or at contact@dogma.quest !
Next I plan to work on Online play, and if that goes well, console ports, and potentially a special stretch goal party mode map! And then Bunny Hill 2 in 2038! maybe
Anywho, I appreciate everyone who has played my game and given me feedback! I hope it continues to be a fun experience for you all.
