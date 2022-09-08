 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunny Hill update for 8 September 2022

Bunny Hill v1.1.3 - CHARACTER UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9473150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,
Hope you are doing well!

Update 1.1.3 the Character Update finally comes to Bunny Hill. Here are the patch notes,

NEW CONTENT

4 New Characters

  • Helen the Silver Fox
  • Hubert the Frozen Penguin
  • Mimi the Reindeer
  • Ezekiel the Baboon (Ezekiel offers a new and exciting twist... by driving his Snowmobile!)

I hope you can unlock all of them!

  • Lo, Jim, Debbie, and Raul are all now locked behind playing a specific number of races for easier access / achievable small progression.
  • 15 new In-Game and Steam achievements (include character unlocks) of varying difficulty, along with an achievements menu and notifications.
  • Race details now display at the end of the race (for the speedrunners out there!)

Thanks for playing! I hope you enjoy the new update.
If the game is broken please reach out here or at contact@dogma.quest !

Next I plan to work on Online play, and if that goes well, console ports, and potentially a special stretch goal party mode map! And then Bunny Hill 2 in 2038! maybe

Anywho, I appreciate everyone who has played my game and given me feedback! I hope it continues to be a fun experience for you all.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1424351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424352
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link