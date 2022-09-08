Pixark Steam 1.169 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9473041 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 07:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Steam Pixark 1.169 Mid-Autumn Festival Patch Notes

New Events

Osmanthus Tree Challenge

Autumn, the season of harvesting, is finally upon us and there are a lot of Osmanthus Trees blossoming on the land of Pixark. In China, it's customary to pick Osmanthus flowers and make Osmanthus drinks in autumn.

Grab the Wu Gang Axe (made in the Tailor's Workbench) tco ollect from Osmanthus trees with your friends!

Osmanthus Trees can be found on Novice Grassland, Dawn Island, Grassland, and Woodland.

Explorers can obtain “Mooncake token” from Osmanthus trees using a Wu Gang Axe

Mooncake Tokens can be used to exchange gifts from the Mid-Autumn Festival Goblin Trading Center.

What’s THAT?!

A Lepursa?!

Straight from the mad scientist's lair is a strange-looking creature with an equally strange name. Its unique appearance makes it seem extra-terrestrial, but it shares some familiar features with other creatures. The Lepursa has never before been found in the wild. Although it appears to be a peaceful herbivore, the Lepursa possesses surprising combat expertise - especially after being fed carrots, which stimulate its potential and give it a burst of power.

Defeating Pegasus, Icebear, Big-Ear Bunny will yield a 20% chance of dropping their respective DNA.

Combine the following DNAs together at the conjuring cooking pot(can be crafted at magic anvil bench) in order to summon the new Lepursa at a 60% chance:

1 Pegasus DNA

2 Icebear DNA

5 Big-Ear Bunny DNA

Summoning has a 40% chance of failing and DNA will not be refunded in case of failure.Upon failure, one of the following creatures will be summoned instead:

Tamed Big-Ear Bunny

Tamed Pegasus

Tamed Icebear





Mid-Autumn Bunny Ears

Some creatures in the wild may appear wearing Mid-Autumn Bunny Ears. Defeating them will have a chance of dropping these Hats for you to equip on your own tamed creatures!

Other Changes：

Moon Rabbit Supply Drop

Supply Drops will transform into Moon Rabbits that contain Mid-Autumn gifts:

20~30 Mooncake Tokens

Mid-Autumn Festival Hat costume at a certain chance

Mooncakes at a certain chance

A Hou Yi Bow at a very small chance

Mid-Autumn Shining Moon

Whether it's day or night, a shining moon will appear in the sky to bless explorers!

Double Harvest rates on mining ores.

New Items

Mid-Autumn Festival Goblin Trading Center

Can be obtained from Supply Drops or by defeating Goblins/Goblin Kings

New Mid-Autumn Festival costumes

Can be exchanged at Mid-Autumn Festival Goblin Trading Center with Mooncake Tokens.

Hat: 300 Mooncake Tokens

Top/Bottom/Gloves/Foot: 200 Mooncake Tokens each





Wu Gang Axe

Can be crafted at Tailor’s Workbench

Hou Yi Bow (Skin)

Can be exchanged at Mid-Autumn Festival Goblin Trading Center with 500 Mooncake Tokens.



Mooncake

Can be exchanged at Mid-Autumn Festival Goblin Trading Center with 50 Mooncake Tokens.