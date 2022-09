Change-list:

-- Levels are now presented as 'Sequences' and are selectable on their own menu after selecting 'Play' from the Main Menu.

-- New mode and Leaderboard added, 'BBC Sequence'.

-- The Steam Achievement 'Sploded' should now be fixed.

-- Issues with endgame scoring have been fixed.

-- The Leaderboard is now expanded and scrollable.

As always, please let us know if you have any further issues and enjoy!

-- Oddkins, Director, Walk Without Rhythm Games.

: )