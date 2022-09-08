IEH2 [ver. 1.1.10.1] Purple Pets Are Now Available!

Additions

Bonus Code [ IEH2portalorb ] - 30 Portal Orbs

] - 30 Portal Orbs New general quests [Queen Of The Fairies] [Good Luck Charms] - Light Nets and Dark Nets as rewards

Skills that had an increment of Effect Range per level, now show the amount

Set to the current area button for favorite area in the customize window of Rebirth tab

Epic Store [Equipment Tenacity] now also enables using enchant on equipped items

You can now split Anvil's effect in half by holding shift + drag and drop to an empty slot

-When you capture monsters without consuming traps, the log text says [Net-Free] New Epic Store Item [Pause] in QoL3

Toggle [Choose a blessing randomly as soon as a blessing chest is opened] in Settings tab

Help [World Ascension]

Balance and Changes

Auto Rebirth's Favorite Area: Now you can use Area 1-8 dropdown without Epic Store purchase. Epic Store Item "Advanced Auto-Rebirth [ Favorite Area ]" now enables you using Region drop down.

General quest [Haunted Mansion 3] now required capturing Blue Spiders. (It was normal spiders originally)

Upgrade Queues now buy upgrades from the cheapest one

Expanded the limit of the numbers of Auto Ability Point Adder from 9999 to 999999

Order of some of general quests

Guild Ability [Trapping]'s effect is now "Double Capture Chance + X%"

Fixed: skill's cast time didn't actually count SPD and any other reduction effects - along with this bug fix, skill cast time decrement per SPD was modified.

Bug Fix

Steam Cloud is now available

Equipment still working from a locked equip slot (after a World Ascension)

Display bug: Equipment Proficiency time left didn't count Forge Effect [Proficiency Gain]

Equipment Effect sometimes didn't work properly when you use equipment loadouts

Meteor Strike's passive effect [Magical Critical Chance+] was wrongly multiplicative. Now it's additive effect

Physical Attack # of title quests wrongly counted buff skill's trigger

Favorite Quests weren't clearing with quick rebirth

Unintentionally the monsters spawn in Mystic Arena 5F was same as 4F

Potion/Trap's cooldown didn't work properly

Tier 1 Rebirth's ability point bonus sometimes didn't work properly

Improved game performance

Other minor bugs/typos

Hello everybody!

Thank you as always for enjoying IEH2! Thanks to all of your support for posting feedback and testing the open beta, we could successfully improve the game performance again in this patch! However, there seems to be still some issues of game crash, so we are still working hard to fix it. As an apology and appreciation, we prepared a bonus code [IEH2portalorb]. We will release a new open beta version soon, so please try it and help us at that time 🙂

Also in this patch, you can get Dark Nets from the new general quests, which enables you capturing Purple Monsters. Please give it a try! We will keep updating IEH2 to improve more so stay tuned for the future updates! Thank you all for your continued support 😄