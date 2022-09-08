 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomwood update for 8 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.216

Share · View all patches · Build 9473001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Brightness slider maximum value increased to 5.0 (from 1.0)
  • Gamma slider now capped at -0.5/0.5 (from -1.0/1.0)
  • "Secondary Fire" now rotates the active inventory item clockwise in addition to "Lean Left/Lean Right"
  • "Escape" now closes the active readable and journal menu
  • Pickup "Cheesewheel" now restores 15% health (up from 5%)
  • Highlighting an empty button presser will now show a 'ghost' placement of the button if present in inventory

Area: Fishery

  • Added additional health syringes, food items and Undertaker slug rounds on both Half and Full Moon difficulty

Fixes

  • Look sensitivity slider now correctly saves values up to 12.0
  • Anti-aliasing now correctly saves the value when set to 2X samples
  • Fixed issue with contrast slider not correctly applying contrast setting
  • Fixed issue where rapidly closing the journal could break control state while opening the inventory
  • Fixed issue where note text would disappear if going from a multi-page note to a single page note
  • Fixed issue where mantling an openable window would cause mantle to get stuck
  • Fixed issue where elevators could get stuck crushing an AI's corpse or giblets
  • Fixed issue where Handlantern brightness would persist when swapping to a two-handed weapon
  • Fixed issue where stacks of Leg Traps could not be split in the inventory
  • Fixed issue where saves could not be loaded due to a bug with AI task queue data
  • Improved "Carriage" prop model and collision to correctly block AI attacks and pathing, and light flares
  • Allowed both lamps on "Carriage" props to be individually shot out
  • Changed "Lightmap Quality" labels and set the config default to "Medium" to give better presets to new players
  • Phonograph room music blocking triggers now work correctly
  • Removed Application.isFocused check to help players whose look control is dropped randomly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1150761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link