Patch Notes v0.1.216

General
- Brightness slider maximum value increased to 5.0 (from 1.0)
- Gamma slider now capped at -0.5/0.5 (from -1.0/1.0)
- "Secondary Fire" now rotates the active inventory item clockwise in addition to "Lean Left/Lean Right"
- "Escape" now closes the active readable and journal menu
- Pickup "Cheesewheel" now restores 15% health (up from 5%)
- Highlighting an empty button presser will now show a 'ghost' placement of the button if present in inventory
Area: Fishery
- Added additional health syringes, food items and Undertaker slug rounds on both Half and Full Moon difficulty
Fixes
- Look sensitivity slider now correctly saves values up to 12.0
- Anti-aliasing now correctly saves the value when set to 2X samples
- Fixed issue with contrast slider not correctly applying contrast setting
- Fixed issue where rapidly closing the journal could break control state while opening the inventory
- Fixed issue where note text would disappear if going from a multi-page note to a single page note
- Fixed issue where mantling an openable window would cause mantle to get stuck
- Fixed issue where elevators could get stuck crushing an AI's corpse or giblets
- Fixed issue where Handlantern brightness would persist when swapping to a two-handed weapon
- Fixed issue where stacks of Leg Traps could not be split in the inventory
- Fixed issue where saves could not be loaded due to a bug with AI task queue data
- Improved "Carriage" prop model and collision to correctly block AI attacks and pathing, and light flares
- Allowed both lamps on "Carriage" props to be individually shot out
- Changed "Lightmap Quality" labels and set the config default to "Medium" to give better presets to new players
- Phonograph room music blocking triggers now work correctly
- Removed Application.isFocused check to help players whose look control is dropped randomly
Changed files in this update