City Revamp

The entire city has been remade, there are now 3 gas stations but other than that all of the buildings that you use, like the stocks building, or the restaurant are in the same buildings, however there is much more real estate!

I have also completely merged the real estate and development properties, and so randomly when you start a new game a select amount of buildings will need to be developed before you can buy.

Brand new Map UI, in the pause menu, like before, there is a map, I changed the look of it, going for a much simpler and more modern look.

I have taken out the weather screen and just added simple buttons at the top of the map!

(Sunrise, Noon, Sunset, Night, Rain, Clear)

Now there are a few textures that you can choose to paint your house, including different colored wood, tiles, and quartz! (I think in the near future I might add more texture to the entire game) Things are looking a bit flat...

Now you can change the % of cars that may spawn randomly, and you can do this live, instead of simply at the beginning of a new game (facepalm) but we're good now.

Conclusion

I fixed a lot of other minor bugs as well as all of this good stuff, more updates are coming sooner than ever so stay tuned, and enjoy!!!

