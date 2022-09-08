 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 8 September 2022

08.09.2022 - Update Notes

08.09.2022 - Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Kenzo's Basement map drawn in map.
  • The quest, "Preparation Of Army" has been temporarily removed.
  • Town Of Atarah has been added to the world map.
  • Fixed translation errors of quests.
  • Fixed fell down issues in some maps.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
