- Kenzo's Basement map drawn in map.
- The quest, "Preparation Of Army" has been temporarily removed.
- Town Of Atarah has been added to the world map.
- Fixed translation errors of quests.
- Fixed fell down issues in some maps.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 8 September 2022
08.09.2022 - Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
