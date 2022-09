Share · View all patches · Build 9472882 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Zombies have been added to Defender.

Music has been added to Defender and the Main Menu.

The witch now laughs at you when you die or lose at Defender.

The water has been updated.

The Blue Orb is now no longer in the water.

Performance and lighting updates