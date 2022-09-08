 Skip to content

Starflex-VR update for 8 September 2022

As new version of starflex-VR app has update

As new version of starflex-VR app has updated, “paid system (Star)”, “Request system”, “Artist following system”, entire “UIUX”. One of the major updates is paid system. We currently start to use “star” which is the name of online money of starflex-VR app for buying streaming, download, request contents. Request system is that users make a request to their favorite artist for various types of short video such as celebrating and pep talk. For the fans, they can use “Artist following system”. If a user wants to see his/her favorite artists’ contents only in one page, the user can check in the “Artist following” page. The entire UIUX is also changed as the new version’s concept of app.

