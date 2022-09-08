Version 0.4.9 - Notes

New:
- New Save Menu controls. No longer uses Right/Middle Click, instead a popup asks what you'd like to do (see image). It then asks if you're sure afterward, but an option now exists to turn this check off if you prefer the old 1-click method. This should make the menu more intuitive and work better on more machines.
- On that note, the title of the menu is now just "Saves" instead of the monstrosity it used to be.
- Right and Middle Click now behave as Left Click everywhere. Use whichever button you prefer most.
- If the file doesn't exist, Load/Delete do not show up as choices, and Save is replaced with Overwrite.
- If on the Title Screen or in Combat, Save does not show up as a choice.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug with Sanity Effects sometimes not applying new text effects to the bar.
- Fixed a bug with a lingering ? with the altar.
- Fixed a bug with lingering ? with the Sky Sire.
- Fixed a bug with lingering ! with the Witch.
- Fixed an oversight where the Siren seemed to briefly revive if you offered the Egg after killing her.
Misc:
- Added small credits to end of game demo.
- The Unstable Music Sanity Effect has been toned down a bit.
- Clicking new game asks if you're sure now.
