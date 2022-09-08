 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cereal Soup update for 8 September 2022

2.4.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9472634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • In game purchases are fixed
  • You should be incapable of purchasing anything you already own from the IGP store
  • Other players will no longer duplicate in game when they change characters
  • You should be able to press the Grow button on your character again if the first time goes wrong
  • Characters no longer share inventory
  • Weather following camera should not be so shaky now
  • Randomizer now randomizes eyes for all species
  • Character markings properly render in water- no more visible markings when in water
  • Raptor tails no longer pile up when switching preset characters
  • Drinking freshwater pop up does not occur when swimming
  • Tombet undertree cavern is visible
  • Swimming works properly again
  • Camera has smoother collision now
  • Adjustments to the zooming in and out of the camera

Known Issues

  • Underwater effects do not happen to water when the camera goes under the surface
  • Camera may move when making bug reports in the editor- but it should not occur when in Primordial
  • Shader layering for far away trees is still bad- This is a Unity engine problem so I need to find a workaround for it
  • "Change Character" still hangs
  • Switching characters a lot seems to cause issues, its better to restart the game after four or five

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link