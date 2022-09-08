2.4.4 Patch

Fixes
- In game purchases are fixed
- You should be incapable of purchasing anything you already own from the IGP store
- Other players will no longer duplicate in game when they change characters
- You should be able to press the Grow button on your character again if the first time goes wrong
- Characters no longer share inventory
- Weather following camera should not be so shaky now
- Randomizer now randomizes eyes for all species
- Character markings properly render in water- no more visible markings when in water
- Raptor tails no longer pile up when switching preset characters
- Drinking freshwater pop up does not occur when swimming
- Tombet undertree cavern is visible
- Swimming works properly again
- Camera has smoother collision now
- Adjustments to the zooming in and out of the camera
Known Issues
- Underwater effects do not happen to water when the camera goes under the surface
- Camera may move when making bug reports in the editor- but it should not occur when in Primordial
- Shader layering for far away trees is still bad- This is a Unity engine problem so I need to find a workaround for it
- "Change Character" still hangs
- Switching characters a lot seems to cause issues, its better to restart the game after four or five
Changed files in this update