Sept. 08, 2022 - PC Hotfix

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Thursday, September 8, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Outfit Wars

Fixed many issues related to the tinting options in Outfit Wars.

When the warmup ends, it no longer prevents the start of the next alert's fanfare from playing.

Fixed an issue with Cobalt's Outfit Wars displaying incorrect leaderboard information.

Global ranking should now display the correct numbers next to each Outfit's name.

Owning more territory than the opposing faction when they have taken your Warpgate base no longer displays the incorrect victors when the alert ends.

Temporarily disabled Overseer speech from Outfit Wars facility capture/defend notifications.

You now receive an error message when clicking the Join Match button on an account that is ineligible to participate in the war, eg. when you attempt to participate in multiple wars on the same server...

Dev Note: We're aware of some hitching taking place during match times last weekend and will be gathering more information on Friday in the case that it occurs again.



Observer Camera

Observer cameras now have better spawn locations on Nexus.

You can no longer redeploy from the observer camera while on Nexus.

The new command "/ow observeend" will cease observing an Outfit Wars match.

You can no longer "/ow observematch" a match your Outfit is participating in.

Dev Note: We didn't see any malicious use of observer camera in the last round, but these changes were on our to-do list to prevent it as a future possibility.

Sudden Death Alerts

Added a new "Sudden Death" alert type that now triggers when a Meltdown alert becomes a Draw.

The first faction to kill 10,000 enemies, or whichever team has the most kills at the end of this 15 minute alert, will lock the continent in their favor.

If this alert somehow ends in a tie... another Sudden Death alert will trigger.

Victorious factions will win rewards equivalent to the current Meltdown alert losses, and losing factions receive no rewards.

Metagame event ids for Census API are as follows: 236, 237, 238, 239, 240 (Indar, Hossin, Amerish, Esamir, and Oshur respectively)

Dev Note: The intention of these alerts are to improve upon the "coinflip" Draw mechanics that previously existed, and simultaneously fix a bug that was introduced in the last update that prevented said coinflips from occurring.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions