-Added UI elements
-Added internal networking for multiplayer in the future
-Added all vehicle color editing/saving to FireBase as well as New Login Functions (runs in BG)
-Changes water graphics
-Changes map1 Mesh for more water (will make a big map in the near near future
-more...
RC SIM 2022 update for 7 September 2022
RANDOM UPDATES
