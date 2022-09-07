 Skip to content

RC SIM 2022 update for 7 September 2022

RANDOM UPDATES

Share · View all patches · Build 9472468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added UI elements
-Added internal networking for multiplayer in the future
-Added all vehicle color editing/saving to FireBase as well as New Login Functions (runs in BG)
-Changes water graphics
-Changes map1 Mesh for more water (will make a big map in the near near future
-more...

