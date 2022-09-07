 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 7 September 2022

v1.0.015

Build 9472279

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed pirate chest not spinning
-Switched to CreateInstance for EtherMine team over new() as this was throwing a warning which would silently flood clients
-Skipping to v1.0.015 because it's 1 am and I like those numbers more

Changed files in this update

