Dota 2 update for 8 September 2022
ClientVersion 5418
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Simplified Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, French, Italian, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Romanian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Effects
Extra notes