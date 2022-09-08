v0.5.45

-Changed Dead Titan collision layer so that it collides with foot down logic correctly... which also means you can now build on the back of a dead titan.

-Fixed logic for fish that become out-of-water and don't properly detect being back in water.

-Updated Kelp visuals

-Changed pickup logic for dropped satchels that contain a stack of an item but only one item type. It will no longer open the menu and instead will try to add it to the inventory.

-Game Engine update to a newer unity version

-Updated input system to the newest version