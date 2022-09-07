A New Home

Share · View all patches · Build 9472191 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 23:59:08 UTC by Wendy



Greeting Mistwalkers,

For the last update of our EA we wanted to improve the game user interface for the domain. A lot of work has been done on the building’s management so you can feel at home.

We are also releasing a lot of fine tweaks on the game progression so the new player experience is improved again.

This is especially important as we will have a new server opening next week to mark the end of our Early Access.

Here are the details about the new server:

One character only.

Shared Between servers: Companion slots. Trade slots. Premium status perks.

Not shared between servers: Combat talent slots. Blue Crowns. Items from the game shop.

The server will open at 2PM Québec time.

More details on the end of the Early Access should be posted soon.

As always, thanks for playing!



Changelog

September 7 - Version: 0.1.26.0

Features and Changes

New building rooms management UI.

The building rooms and their bonus cap are now visible during crafting.

Joystick support is now an option and is off by default.



Content Changes