Mist Legacy update for 7 September 2022

A New Home

Mist Legacy update for 7 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greeting Mistwalkers,

For the last update of our EA we wanted to improve the game user interface for the domain. A lot of work has been done on the building’s management so you can feel at home.

We are also releasing a lot of fine tweaks on the game progression so the new player experience is improved again.

This is especially important as we will have a new server opening next week to mark the end of our Early Access.

Here are the details about the new server:

  • One character only.

  • Shared Between servers:

    • Companion slots.
    • Trade slots.
    • Premium status perks.

  • Not shared between servers:

    • Combat talent slots.
    • Blue Crowns.
    • Items from the game shop.

  • The server will open at 2PM Québec time.

More details on the end of the Early Access should be posted soon.

As always, thanks for playing!

Changelog

September 7 - Version: 0.1.26.0

Features and Changes
  • New building rooms management UI.
  • The building rooms and their bonus cap are now visible during crafting.
  • Joystick support is now an option and is off by default.
Content Changes
  • Bolnis, Yonar, Mara, Oryctus, Blob, Boar companion max level is now 20.
  • Fly, Legosus, Spider companion max level is now 30.
  • Taming quests for wild companions now indicates the max level and the requirements in the domain to host it.
  • Fixed the straw man quest.
  • Moved +1 building room bonus cap to the building base score.
  • New Lunar Caravan low-level quests.
  • First Lunar Caravan daily simplified.
  • "Workshop" renamed to "Machine workshop".
  • Fixed a rare empty loot on Kofo-Lun chest.

