A New Home

Greeting Mistwalkers,
For the last update of our EA we wanted to improve the game user interface for the domain. A lot of work has been done on the building’s management so you can feel at home.
We are also releasing a lot of fine tweaks on the game progression so the new player experience is improved again.
This is especially important as we will have a new server opening next week to mark the end of our Early Access.
Here are the details about the new server:
-
One character only.
-
Shared Between servers:
- Companion slots.
- Trade slots.
- Premium status perks.
-
Not shared between servers:
- Combat talent slots.
- Blue Crowns.
- Items from the game shop.
-
The server will open at 2PM Québec time.
More details on the end of the Early Access should be posted soon.
As always, thanks for playing!
Changelog
September 7 - Version: 0.1.26.0
Features and Changes
- New building rooms management UI.
- The building rooms and their bonus cap are now visible during crafting.
- Joystick support is now an option and is off by default.
-
Content Changes
- Bolnis, Yonar, Mara, Oryctus, Blob, Boar companion max level is now 20.
- Fly, Legosus, Spider companion max level is now 30.
- Taming quests for wild companions now indicates the max level and the requirements in the domain to host it.
- Fixed the straw man quest.
- Moved +1 building room bonus cap to the building base score.
- New Lunar Caravan low-level quests.
- First Lunar Caravan daily simplified.
- "Workshop" renamed to "Machine workshop".
- Fixed a rare empty loot on Kofo-Lun chest.
