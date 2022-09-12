Patch Notes: September 9th, 2022

Hello, everyone! We will soon be announcing an exciting upcoming product related to The Scout! As we prepare for the reveal, we are also fixing bugs to clean up many of the issues you all have noticed in the original games! Today we have a few of those fixes pushed live to you. Here are some of the highlights from today's patch:

Fixed a number of typos in which the text did not match the voice dialogue when characters are speaking.

Fixed an instance in which the player could get stuck in a sliding animation when rescuing their spouse in Winsome Wraith.

Fixed an issue in which the player's allies would get stuck crossing balance log in Portman's Slough.

Fixed Mila's ability to walk through the air like a superhero and walk herself off of the map.

Fixed Ichabod and Columbine not using the dumbwaiters to escape properly.

Fixed an instance in which Mila's expression did not match her voice line.

Prevented the player from being able to get stuck in a falling animation when running into a specific corner in Pontederia.

Added consistent capitalization across objective pop-ups and journal entries that appear in the game.

Added clarification when keybinding the right versus left Shift keys and Control keys.