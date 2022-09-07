 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 7 September 2022

P&C HotFix: 070922

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes before we get into some great new stuff!

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Progeny not being allowed to be random Harlots inside the Stone Knife
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess bugs in Stone Knife events
ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses disappearing if redeemed from the Stone Knife and sent to Faun's Tavern instead of the Player's party
ːswirliesː Fixed some of Sata dialogues inside Little Mice Inn leaving her portrait stuck on screen
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching possibly displaying the wrong party member on screen
ːswirliesː Fina is not meant to be battlefucked, fixed the times it used to happen
ːswirliesː Fixed DLC outfits and most of the recent ones not carrying over after using the MYSTERY BOX
ːswirliesː Fixed the game being possibly saved when a location CG is showing

