P&C HotFix: 070922

More fixes before we get into some great new stuff!

Size: 134.5 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Progeny not being allowed to be random Harlots inside the Stone Knife

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess bugs in Stone Knife events

ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses disappearing if redeemed from the Stone Knife and sent to Faun's Tavern instead of the Player's party

ːswirliesː Fixed some of Sata dialogues inside Little Mice Inn leaving her portrait stuck on screen

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching possibly displaying the wrong party member on screen

ːswirliesː Fina is not meant to be battlefucked, fixed the times it used to happen

ːswirliesː Fixed DLC outfits and most of the recent ones not carrying over after using the MYSTERY BOX

ːswirliesː Fixed the game being possibly saved when a location CG is showing