Minor look & feel improvements

Today's update adds a couple of new settings that I hope will improve the look and feel of the game.

Drag distance for card pickup

When supporting both click selection and drag selection on the same UI element, software needs a way to decide whether the user is attempting to click or to drag. It does this by waiting for the user to move the cursor a specified distance with the mouse button held down.

If the user releases the button before this distance is traveled, then the action is determined to be a click. If the target distance is reached, then the dragging begins.

Previously, I had this distance set to a fairly big number (20 pixels). This was to accommodate users who may struggle a bit when using the mouse. It's very common for someone to accidentally move the mouse a bit in between pressing and releasing the button. It would be very frustrating for them if the game was dragging a card when they intended to click it.

The downside to this approach is that dragging cards can then feel sluggish because the drag operation does not start until the mouse has traveled a bit.

To resolve this conflict in opposing user needs, I've added a 'Drag distance for card pickup' setting. For super responsive dragging, move this all the way to the left. If you find the game dragging a card when you are trying to click select it, move the slider to the right.

Card rendering

I recently discovered that the default rendering algorithm used in WPF (the framework that Solitaire Expeditions is written in) isn't very good, especially when resizing cards down (making them smaller than their source art).

Fortunately, it turns out that WPF has two other rendering modes, both of which are better than the default. Mode A (Linear) is the in-game default now. This tends to work well at game resolutions where the cards are smaller. Mode B (Nearest neighbor) is the other option. This mode has a sharper appearance, but can look pixelated. It often works well if your cards are bigger.

In the end, which one looks better will largely be personal preference. You can toggle between the two while playing a game using Ctrl+R for comparison.

Other changes