Version 1.2.6. Get ready for Rome

Hello everyone.

Summer months always fly by too quickly and we hope that you made the best of that time with some great vacation memories in store for the colder months:)

We released the last regular update at the end of June and we have kept ourselves busy since then finishing the new Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage DLC.

As always, we keep working on the base game core and there are many interesting improvements in the new update of version 1.2.6. called "Get ready for Rome".

Once again, a big thanks to our players and community for their feedback and reports that inspired many of the aforementioned improvements and bug fixes, so please keep it coming.



Let's get to the details:

Some of the 3D models such as blacksmith, stable and shipyard have been remade, with fort and defensive wall in the making and new city models further in the pipeline.

Trade routes can now go through unowned territories hidden in the fog of war (previously, trade routes were automatically cancelled when parts of their routes through unowned territories were not fully visible).

Strategic Overview was extended by "grouped map item types". For now, three groups were added - military, mines, and buildings which allows you to get a better picture of the whole economic and military situation.

Strategic Overview in the list view now automatically scrolls to the currently selected map item and highlights it.

New keyboard shortcut was added to the Strategic Overview - pressing Tab now instantly switches between map and list views.

Brief description per faction was added to the New Game window containing information about the initial setup and how difficult the start will be.

"Tooltip delay" game setting was implemented.

"Map exchange" treaty importance was increased. It is now one of the most "intimate" treaties (apart from military pacts).

Set of positions where particular buildings cannot be built is newly defined for all scenarios (this should prevent exploits such as blocking certain straits by shipyards).

Food production of scrubs was slightly increased.

Trade loss information was added to the tooltip in the Political Map.

The Research progress bar is always visible even when there is nothing being researched. This should make it easier for you to navigate to the Technology Tree and draw your attention to the fact that you are not researching anything.

Report panel stops the automatic scrolling when you first click on an item in the list.

Tooltip comparing governments (when you want to choose a new government) was improved.

Using "Alert" action now also adds dismissed units to the unit loop.

Rewards received for completed Objectives are now better arranged in the information window.

When you click on the fake lock when selecting a faction in the New Game window, a window with a warning pops up and once you confirm your selection, this particular faction will be automatically checked (previously you had to check it manually again).

The AI was also improved in a number of aspects:

AI more adequately reacts to certain events happening to other members of its union as well as events related to its master (such as losing the capital city).

When AI considers how and where to attack an enemy, it takes more into consideration its resource situation and its current needs. If AI is in need of a particular resource, it might redirect the attack to a particular mine(s) or certain producer.

AI will not build fields/farms anymore on tiles outside of the city range.

Improved algorithm in charge of newly built units (and their types).

Improved algorithm for keeping all units supplied.

Movement of Generals was improved.

Bugs and issues fixed:

Too loud intros were tuned down (player's game settings).

Small issue in "Teach technology" action was fixed (you could not teach a technology to your own confederation members).

An issue with building and repairing a temple causing city damages (in particular, when the number of local citizens was low) was fixed.

Small fixes in Objectives and Achievements related to your federation members was fixed.

An issue with Generals deserting when they were in "containers" (like a city) was fixed.

When two factions join in a federation and the member state already has some confederation members, these member states stay as confederation members also in the newly created federation (previously they all turned into federations).

The list of unit improvements checkboxes on the right side of the Strategic Overview was not positioned correctly when UI scaling was active.

Strange bug which was creating more factions with the same name and banner in custom worlds was fixed.

An issue with very weak Hades Warriors was fixed.

Several rare CTDs fixed.

How do you like the changes? Are there any which you consider substantial "quality-of-life" improvements? Share your thoughts with us:)

We are less than two weeks away from the release of Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage. Don't forget to wishlist it and get the release discount!

See you in Roma. Or Carthago. Or Alexandria?

Yours,

Kube Games team.