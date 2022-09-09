 Skip to content

Hush Hush - Only Your Love Can Save Them update for 9 September 2022

Patch Notes for 0.280

Patch Notes for 9 September 2022

Hello everyone, I hope you're having a great week! We have a new build with lots of content, and we hope you enjoy trying it out! Thanks to everyone for submitting your bug reports and helping us make this game even better!

Here's a list of what changed with this build:

  • Added achievement counts to the top of the achievement page
  • Modifications to achievements page such as spacing and raycasting
  • Extend support for animations to the Gallery (may be useful for future or other content)
  • Allow key bindings to be disabled via the settings popup
  • Add additional save slots
  • Fixed up several audio files and typos
  • Fixed a few in-game achievements that were impossible to earn
  • Fixed issue with some Fumi death scenes that were causing the background to swap to an unrelated death scene
  • Large changes to Bonnibel's second date and Elle's fourth date
  • Fixed a few dates where it was impossible to earn an A+ in some situations

Thanks again for playing Hush Hush!

  • Sad Panda Programmer

