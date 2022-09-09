Patch Notes for 0.280

Hello everyone, I hope you're having a great week! We have a new build with lots of content, and we hope you enjoy trying it out! Thanks to everyone for submitting your bug reports and helping us make this game even better!

Here's a list of what changed with this build:

Added achievement counts to the top of the achievement page

Modifications to achievements page such as spacing and raycasting

Extend support for animations to the Gallery (may be useful for future or other content)

Allow key bindings to be disabled via the settings popup

Add additional save slots

Fixed up several audio files and typos

Fixed a few in-game achievements that were impossible to earn

Fixed issue with some Fumi death scenes that were causing the background to swap to an unrelated death scene

Large changes to Bonnibel's second date and Elle's fourth date

Fixed a few dates where it was impossible to earn an A+ in some situations

Thanks again for playing Hush Hush!