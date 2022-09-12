Patch Notes: September 9th, 2022

Hello, everyone! We will soon be announcing an exciting upcoming product related to The Scout! As we prepare for the reveal, we are also fixing bugs to clean up many of the issues you all have noticed in the original games! Today we have a few of those fixes pushed live to you. Here are some of the highlights from today's patch:

Fixed a bug in which the player could lose two hearts with one wrong choice in the first dialogue game.

Fixed instances of the map disappearing when the camera was positioned at certain angles in Old Moss Creek.

Fixed an instance in which allies would not move to the river in Old Moss Creek when the player is preparing to zipline across.

Fixed some dialogue options that would play the reverse choice made when talking to a character in Old Moss Creek.

Added consistent capitalization across objective pop-ups and journal entries that appear in the game.

Added clarification when keybinding the right versus left Shift keys and Control keys.

