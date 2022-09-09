Almighty Update 0.1.117 is Live!

Take a break from conjuring the Pumpkin Spice gods and rolling in the fallen leaves… it’s time to update your game, Alphas!
We’ve been working hard on your feedback and requests, and we’re back with another update full of adjustments and optimization!
As always, we appreciate you and thank you for all your feedback, support, ideas, and patience you have given us as we continue to improve the overall game and player experience!
Here’s a list of what’s included in this update:
- Added reset progress to Home Island data, and fixed some issues around Quest progression on reset.
- Fixed game freeze using Sense mode on extractable objects.
- Fixed login problems due to missing data.
- Fixed Highlord death issues.
- Fixed Vampiric Sigil.
- Fixed missing high tier Sigils.
- Adjusted God tentacle carry camera.
- Fixed missing Spin Attack SFX.
- Fixed missing Kindred band music.
- Fixed all lods on character drawn on reset.
- Visual fixes to Asena Island.
- Fixed Prayerwall Weekly Quest not updating.
- Removed shadow casting light from Extraction Portal.
- Fixed Hollows quest completion issues.
- Fix for Quartermaster tooltip item names.
- Fixed terrain shader.
- Fixed Ambergris shader in monster stomach.
- Fixed black bars missing during cutscenes.
- Fix to broken lods.
- Fixes on Garm.
- Particle optimizations.
