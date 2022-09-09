Almighty Update 0.1.117 is Live!

Take a break from conjuring the Pumpkin Spice gods and rolling in the fallen leaves… it’s time to update your game, Alphas!

We’ve been working hard on your feedback and requests, and we’re back with another update full of adjustments and optimization!

As always, we appreciate you and thank you for all your feedback, support, ideas, and patience you have given us as we continue to improve the overall game and player experience!

Here’s a list of what’s included in this update: